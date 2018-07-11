Haryana BJP rubbishes Yogendra Yadav’s charge on Income Tax raids

“Yadav’s charge is baseless, there is no truth in the allegations made by him,” Haryana BJP vice president Rajiv Jain said.

The BJP’s Haryana unit has rubbished Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav’s charge that the Income Tax raid conducted at his sisters’ hospital in Rewari was meant to intimidate him.

“Yadav’s charge is baseless, there is no truth in the allegations made by him,” Haryana BJP vice president Rajiv Jain said.

Yadav had alleged that the raid was conducted to “intimidate” and “silence” him as he had launched an agitation for fair crop price for farmers and against liquor shops in that city in Haryana.

Asked to comment on Yadav’s charge, Jain said, “Where is the question of intimidating anyone? If the Income Tax Department has found anything against anyone, let it do its job and the truth will come out.”

“Our government does not believe in targeting anyone. But if there is any wrongdoing, action is taken as per law and I am sure in this case too the same thing will be done,” he said.

Yadav, who started his campaign with a ‘padyatra’ two days ago, had alleged on Twitter that the Modi government was “targeting” his family.

“Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my 9-day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP (minimum support price) and against liquor thekas (shops), a massive IT raid is on at the hospital-cum-nursing home of my sisters in Rewari,” he tweeted.

“Pl(ease) search me, my home, why target my family?,” he said.

In another tweet, the Swaraj India leader said this was an attempt to intimidate him.