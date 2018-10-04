Haryana: BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini’s car attacked in Palwal, over 30 booked

However, as soon as the vehicle came to a halt, the mob gheraoed his car and started raising slogans against him.

Rebel BJP MP from Haryana’s Kurukshetra Raj Kumar Saini escaped unhurt when a group of nearly 30 persons allegedly stopped, surrounded and repeatedly hit his car on Wednesday evening while he was passing through Palwal district, police said. Police have booked over 30 persons in connection with the incident, Palwal’s Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram said.

“The group of over 30 persons stopped his car and then started banging on it. The MP and those accompanying him did not sustain any injury. However, the vehicle’s side mirror was damaged. We have booked over 30 persons in connection with the incident and further investigations are under progress,” he said. The group of youth first demanded that the MP’s vehicle be stopped as they wanted to welcome him.

However, as soon as the vehicle came to a halt, the mob gheraoed his car and started raising slogans against him. Later, the youths started banging on the vehicle with their hands. Police personnel escorting the MP managed to whisk him away, police said. An aide of Saini told PTI that “small stones were hurled at the vehicle. It looked like a planned attack. The MP was sitting in the vehicle at the time when the incident took place. I was seated besides him, the scene was really very scary. Police must thoroughly probe who was behind the attack”.

However, Akram denied that any stones were pelted at the vehicle. Over a month ago, Saini had launched a new political party ‘Loktantra Suraksha Party’ and said it will contest the next parliamentary and state assembly elections.

Two years ago, Saini, who has been vocal against Jat reservation, was allegedly attacked with ink and slapped by five youths at a public function in Kurukshetra. The youths had then approached Saini, saying they wanted a photograph with him but threw black ink at him. Two of them had also allegedly slapped him.