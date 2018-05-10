Haryana: BJP leaders say state-run gyms to be used as RSS shakhas, Congress sees conspiracy

Gymnasiums in Haryana will now be used as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh shakhas (units), state Agriculture minister Om Prakash Dhankar has said.

Gymnasiums in Haryana will now be used as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh shakhas (units), state Agriculture minister Om Prakash Dhankar has said. Speaking during the inauguration of a state-sponsored gymnasium in Panchkula, Dhankar said that such gyms will also be used as RSS shakhas (units), India Today reported.

The government of Haryana has plans to set up more and more gymnasiums in every village. These gyms will be used by the youth so that they can practice yoga, wrestling and other sports games such as kabaddi and volleyball. These gyms will let people do weight training as well. The gymnasiums will be built on the two-acre Panchayat land.

This is not the first time when such a comment has come from a senior leadership from Haryana government. Previously, the Education Minister of the state, Ram Bilas Sharma had mentioned that the gyms will be used as RSS units. When Dhankar was questioned on the context, he confirmed that the gyms which are funded by the state will be used as RSS units.

Not just Ram Bilas Sharma, Dhankar also received support from his Cabinet colleagues in the matter. The Food and Supplies Minister of the state, Karan Dev Kamboj, while speaking to the media said that RSS units were used for exercising and playing games.

The move has come in from criticism from opposition parties who see this as a bud by the BJP to divide society. Reacting to the statement, former Speaker of Haryana Assembly, MLA Kuldeep Sharma on Wednesday sought a complete ban on RSS activities held at open spaces in Haryana. “RSS is trying to divide society on religion and caste basis. Hence, RSS activities should be banned in open spaces in Haryana,” he was quoted as saying.

Attacking the BJP, MLA Karan Singh Dalal said that using government funds to promote RSS agenda is highly condemnable. “How can the Government use vyayamshalas as RSS shakhas?… This is a conspiracy to divide the society,” he said.

INLD’s Praveen Attrey also slammed the use of state property by a private organisation. He said, “The gyms are government property and RSS is a private organisation. How can a private organsiation use state property to promote its agenda? If the state government believes that it can use government property to promote RSS agenda, it is highly condemnable.”