Haryana bans single-use plastic water bottles in all govt offices

On the eve of World Environment Day, the Haryana government has decided to ban single-use plastic water bottles in all government offices in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today, an official release said.

“Now, only multi-use water bottles will be used in all government offices,” it said.

The chief minister said a five-point programme would be implemented in the state for maintaining ecological balance.

“Besides banning single-use plastic water bottles in government offices, the programme includes plantation of 20 lakh saplings, replacing halogen and sodium bulbs and tubelights with LED bulbs in government offices across the state by August 15, digging of 1,000 pits for recharging of groundwater and rain water harvesting in government buildings in 10 municipal corporations within three months, and making Haryana a polythene-free state,” he said.

The damaged or non-functioning street lights in all the municipal bodies of the state would be replaced only with LED bulbs, the release said.

Khattar directed the departments concerned to take up the five-point programme in mission mode and implement it within six months through public participation.

He said a special plantation drive should be launched in the state under which students from class 6th to 12th would plant at least one sapling each on the premises of their houses.

They would also be provided tree-guards at economical rates, the release said.

There are about 20 lakh students studying in classes 6th to 12th in the state. Plants would be made available by the Forest department, it said.

The activity would be jointly carried out by the departments of Forest, Education, Urban local Bodies and Development and Panchayats.

The chief minister directed officials to dig 1,000 pits for recharging of groundwater and rain water harvesting in government buildings in 10 municipal corporations within three months.

Besides, he also directed the Urban Local Bodies department to conduct a survey of houses of 500 square yards and above, to see whether they have made provision for water recharging and rain water harvesting.