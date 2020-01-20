Haryana Assembly ratifies bill to extend reservation to SC, ST

Chandigarh | Published: January 20, 2020 2:05:12 PM

On the opening day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session here, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved an official resolution in the House to ratify the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill 2019 extending reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana Assembly on Monday ratified a bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. On the opening day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session here, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved an official resolution in the House to ratify the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill 2019 extending reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years.

The House unanimously passed the resolution. The reservation for SCs, STs given for the past 70 years in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was due to end on January 25, 2020. The Parliament recently passed a constitution amendment bill in this regard and it has to be ratified by at least 50 per cent of the assemblies before it becomes a law.

