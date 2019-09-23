Haryana Assembly polls 2019: BJP predicted to get second term under ML Khattar

Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Haryana Assembly election 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to return to power in Haryana for a second consecutive term, an opinion poll by ABP News-C Voter has predicted. According to the poll, the BJP is the most favourite party of the people who want it to rule the state for another five years. The survey predicts that the ruling BJP is set to retain power by winning 78 seats with 46 per cent of the vote share.

The Congress may get 8 seats with 22 per cent votes. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala has been predicted to win just single seat with 8 per cent votes. The INLD is expected to bag three seats with just 3 per cent of the vote share. Other regional parties are projected to get 22 per cent votes. Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

A party is required to win at least 46 seats to secure the majority in the 90-member House. In the last assembly polls, the BJP had won 47 seats with 33.2 per cent vote share. The saffron party had displayed a historic performance as it had got just 4 seats in 2009. The BJP defeated the Congress-led government in the state and reduced it from 40 seats in 2009 to 15 in 2014.

The grand old party under Bhupinder Singh Hooda lost 25 seats in the last assembly polls. Then Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal’s numbers too came down from 31 in 2009 to 19 in 2014.

Multiple parties will be in the fray this time but the main contest is expected to be between the BJP and Congress. The prediction for the saffron party is in line with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who recently said that his party would win cross the 75 plus seats in the state assembly. He said that the BJP is strong on all the assembly seats and the opposition political parties are divided.