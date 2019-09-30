Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: BJP govt delivered on 96 per cent of manifesto promises, says think tank

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (PTI)

Asserting that the BJP government in Haryana had successfully delivered on 96 per cent of the promises made in the party’s manifesto during the 2014 assembly polls, a think tank on Monday cited female child sex ratio improvement from 833 to 914 as one of its key successes.

Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) Director Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a Rajya Sabha MP of the BJP, released an analysis on the saffron party’s manifesto as it seeks to retain power in the state assembly polls on October 21.

The BJP vice president said effecting a behavioural change in society is one of the most difficult task for government but the dispensation led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar did so by improving the lot of girl children and women in general with a number of schemes, including those providing quality education and free travel.

“Good governance has been the hallmark of the Khattar government which has resulted in impressive scale of work and efficient implementation,” he told reporters.

Sahasrabuddhe said the Haryana government has taken rapid strides indigitisation of services to enhance efficiency of service delivery and minimizing discretion, as he gave examples of its public redressal system and portals for e-bhoomi, e-registration, e-payment, e-filling, e-tourism and e-ticketing.

The think tank may be associated with the BJP but it has received a lot of information by using RTI to arrive at its conclusions, he said.

Another PPRC director, Sumeet Bhasin, said Haryana rose from 14th rank in 2015 to third in the ease of doing business and ranks first among all north Indian states.

The per capita gross state domestic product rose 52.7 per cent in Khattar’s five-year rule, the number of houses built by 234 per cent and all villages became open defecation free, he said.