Haryana Assembly elections: Setback for Congress ahead of polls, former state chief Ashok Tanwar quits party

Ashok Tanwar was earlier removed from Haryana Congress president post. (File Photo/ANI)

Ashok Tanwar resigns from party: Days after he was removed from the Haryana Congress president post, Ashok Tanwar on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party. In his resignation letter addressed to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, Tanwar said that the Congress was going through an ‘existential crisis’ which was not because of the opponents but due to ‘internal contradictions’. He had resigned from all election committees of the party on Thursday.

In his scathing resignation letter, Tanwar stressed that money power and ‘blackmailing’ have destroyed the party.

“Today, the Indian National Congress is going through an existential crisis, not because of its political opponents but because of serious internal contradictions. Hard working Congressmen who rise from the grassroots and belong to non-political and humble family background are not valued. Money blackmail and pressure tactics seem to work at the end,” Tanwar said.

Ashok Tanwar had been miffed ever since he was removed as Haryana Congress president and replaced by Kumari Selja following veteran party leader and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s open revolt against him. Hooda had even put the party on notice over Tanwar continuing on the post.

Earlier this week, Ashok Tanwar had held a protest outside Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi alleging that poll tickets were being sold. He claimed that ticket for Sohna Assembly constituency was sold for Rs 5 crore.

“I have worked hard for years, but the people who joined the party 15 days ago are being given tickets by the party,” Tanwar had said.

Tanwar’s resignation just days ahead of Assembly elections in Haryana had added to Congress’ woes in the state. The wide rift within the party is certain to help the Bharatiya Janata Party which is aiming to retain power in the state by winning more seats than it got in last elections.

Voting in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 21 and counting of votes is scheduled to be held on October 24.