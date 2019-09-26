Haryana Assembly Elections: Process of filing of nomination papers to start on Friday

The scrutiny of the papers will take place on October 5 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 7. Polling will be held on October 21, while counting will take place on October 24.

The process of filing of nomination papers for the Haryana Assembly polls to be held on October 21 will start on Friday with the issuance of the election notification. Candidates will be able to file their nomination from September 27 to October 4.

The scrutiny of the papers will take place on October 5 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 7. Polling will be held on October 21, while counting will take place on October 24.

Apart from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, opposition parties in the fray include Congress, JJP, INLD, BSP, AAP and Swaraj India. Haryana Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet on Thursday said nomination papers can be submitted either before a returning officer or an assistant returning officer from 11 am to 3 pm.

In an official statement, he said nominations can be filed either by the candidate himself or by a proposer. The entire proceedings of submission and acceptance of nomination papers will be videographed. He added that only three vehicles would be allowed within a radius of 100 metres of the office of the returning officer or the assistant returning officer to avoid unnecessary rush and ensure law and order at the time of filing of nominations.

Besides this, the maximum number of people allowed inside the office of the returning officer or the assistant returning officer at the time of filing of nomination has been limited to five, including the candidate. About 1.83 crore voters are eligible to exercise their right to franchise. The term of the 90-member Haryana Assembly ends on November 2.