Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: BJP announces first list of 78 candidates, CM ML Khattar to contest from Karnal

Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: With less than a month to go for Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday announced its first list of candidates. While the one-phase poll in the state will be held on October 21, results will be out on October 24. The names of the candidates were announced following a meeting of the Central Election Committee of the party. Those who attended the meeting include party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Among the first list of candidates announced on Monday, Chief Minister ML Kattar will contest from Karnal, while wrestler turned politician Yogeshwar Dutt will contest from Baroda. The party has named another former wrestler Babita Phogat as its candidate from Dadri, while former hockey captain Sandeep Singh will fight from Pehowa.

