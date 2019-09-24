Haryana Assembly elections 2019: Ashok Tanwar takes veiled dig at Bhupinder Hooda as Congress bickering intensifies ahead of polls 

Congress had removed Ashok Tanwar as Haryana party unit chief earlier this month. (File Photo/PTI)

Haryana Assembly election 2019 date: Haryana Assembly elections are less than a month away but the Congress appears to be a completely divided house. With no end to the rift within the Congress state unit, the tussle between Bhupinder Singh and Ashok Tanwar is only intensifying with the latter taking a veiled dig at the former chief minister.

Speaking at an event organised by ABP News, Ashok Tanwar accused Hooda and his team for Congress’ poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party had failed to win even a single seat in the general elections held in April/May this year. Without naming Hooda, Tanwar said the Congress would have grabbed all ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana had a few of his party colleagues supported him.

“No chance of joining BJP, I stood with the Congress even when it was called a sinking ship. I am here to serve, not for post,” Ashok Tanwar, who was recently removed as Haryana Congress president, said in response to a question whether he is contemplating to switch sides.



Earlier, speaking at the same event, Hooda said he is ready to contest the Assembly election if the party asks him to do so.

Hooda had taken a different stand than the Congress leadership over the Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Hooda’s remarks were then seen as open defiance and triggered speculations of him leaving the Congress. However, the 72-year-old leader sought to clarify his stance.



“The Parliament has now passed a law and it is for everyone to accept it. There was no point making an issue of it,” he said.

“When the government does something right, I always support it. Many of my colleagues opposed the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370. They have lost their way. It is not the same Congress as it used to be,” Hooda had said addressing the ‘Parivartan Maha Rally’ earlier this month.

Days after Hooda’s statement, Congress handed over the responsibility of Haryana party unit to former Union minister Kumari Selja repacing Ashok Tanwar. Hooda, who had been demanding Ashok Tanwar’s removal since long, was appointed as as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee.

Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24. In the last state polls, the BJP had won 47 seats, while the Congress could manage just 15 out of 90 seats.