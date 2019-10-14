It’s ‘Khachhar’ vs ‘Chuhiya’ as BJP, Congress revive animal spirits this poll season

BJP and Congress are involved in an intense campaign battle for Haryana, Maharashtra polls. (File Photo)

Haryana Assembly election latest news: Indian polity has slumped to its lowest ebb, true to its traits everytime an election comes knocking. With the campaign for Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra entering the final lap, political parties have resorted to what they do best, which is calling each other names. The free flow of barbs between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress saw political discourse touch a new low each day during the Lok Sabha election not too many months ago. After a brief lull, the name-calling has begun and looks set to escalate in the coming days.

Adding fuel to the already shrill campaign, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar kicked up a storm comparing Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with a ‘dead mouse’. Speaking at a public gathering in Sonipat, Khattar mocked the party for failing to find any eligible candidate for the post of party president. “After three months, they made Sonia Gandhi the Congress chief. It was like khoda pahaad, nikli chuhiya, woh bhi mari hui… (like digging up a mountain to find a mouse, that too a dead one),” the Haryana CM said.

An irate Congress demanded an immediate apology from Khattar and said that the remark underlines the “anti-women” characteristic of the BJP.

Jumping into the controversy, Nitin Raut, working president of Maharashtra Congress, called Khattar ‘khachhar’ (mule). Raut said Khattar should have actually used the phrase for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has failed to live up to the expectations of people.

#WATCH Nitin Raut, Working President, Maharashtra Congress on Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar’s comment on Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi: Haryana CM isn’t Khattar but a ‘khacchar’. pic.twitter.com/ys1AZNx5aY — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

“When he (PM Modi) people expected the country to develop, economy to grow but nothing of that sort happened. We will welcome if he (Khattar) such statement for Modiji,” Raut said.

The controversy may just have given the Congress ample ammunition to corner the BJP in what has until now appeared to be a timid election campaign by the grand old party. While BJP’s star campaigners PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others have been referring to topics like Article 370 removal, triple talaq, Balakot air strike in their election rallies, the Congress has so far struggled to find an answer. Former party president Rahul Gandhi, during a rally in Maharashtra, decided to rake up Rafale once again despite the matter failing to garner any interest among the voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP and Congress have a history of resorting to such kind of disrespectful campaigning during elections. Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut ka saudagar‘ remark against Narendra Modi in 2007 had stirred a furor. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech‘ jibe against PM Modi in the middle of 2017 Gujarat elections is another such example. More recently, during Lok Sabha election 2019 campaign, Rahul Gandhi used ‘chowkidaar chor hai’ phrase in almost every rally of his to target PM Modi over the Rafale deal.