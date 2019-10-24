Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Counting of votes today, Khattar eyes second term

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File Photo)

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Results for Haryana Assembly election are set to be announced today. Voting to elect new members for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly was held on October 21. Apart from an incident on Nuh where workers of BJP and Congress clashed, the voting was peaceful across the state which recorded a decent 65 per cent turnout. The poll percentage was much below the 2014 figure of 76.54 per cent.

According to the Election Commission 1,169 candidates, including 105 women were in the fray.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to retain power under the leadership of Manoharlal Khattar, the Congress and the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala are also hoping to make an impact. The BJP, which won 47 seats in 2014, has set a target of capturing 75 this time.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that CM Khattar will retain power with the BJP registering an overwhelming victory. However, India Today-Axis My India said it is not going to be an easy match for the saffron party. While the BJP, the survey said, could win 32-44 seats, the Congress is predicted to come a close second winning 30-42 seats.

