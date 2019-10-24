Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019: Randeep Singh Surjewala handed second consecutive defeat in state polls

This is Surjewala’s second consecutive defeat in the assembly polls.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday lost the assembly election to BJP’s Leela Ram Gurjar in Kaithal, a constituency that he represented twice in 2009 and 2004. This is his second consecutive defeat in the assembly polls. Earlier this year, he unsuccessfully contested from the Jind assembly seat in a by-poll. It was his worst defeat as he was pushed to the third position polling just over 21,000 votes — BJP’s Krishan Kumar Middha had got 49,229 votes and Jannayak Janata Party candidate got 37,681 votes.

READ ALSO | Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE: Haryana heads for photo finish, BJP-Sena set to return in Maharashtra

Political analysts claim that the people of Kaithal were upset with Surjewala as he decided to contest from Jind despite being a legislator from Kaithal. They say that there was no need for him to leave his constituency but he had to do it on the insistence of then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. It is also believed that his personal image took a hit after he — as the chief spokesperson of the party — kept on attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal.

READ ALSO | Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE: Pankaja Munde concedes defeat in Parli, BJP-Shiv Sena set to form govt again

Another factor that may have gone against Surjewala that he is a dynast and is largely seen in Delhi. Randeep Surjewala is the son of Shamsher Singh Surjewala who has also represented Kaithal for five years. However, Surjewala has suffered a massive defeat at the hand of BJP leader Leela Ram, who comes from the dominant Gurjar community in Kaithal constituency. This is the second time Leela Ram Gurjar has won from Kaithal. In 2000, he contested as an INLD-BJP alliance candidate and defeated independent candidate Dharam Pal.

READ ALSO | Haryana Election Results 2019 Live: State set for hung assembly, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP likely to be ‘kingmaker’

Leela Ram began his political career with OP Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal. He was the district president of INLD from 1991 to 2000.

While Randeep Surjewala has lost the election, his party has put a spirited fight against the BJP. As per the latest update, the saffron party is leading on 40 seats whereas the Congress is ahead on 32 seats, 17 seats more than what it had won in 2014. Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party is leading on 10 seats.