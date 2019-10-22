Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019: Key candidates, constituencies, dates – All you need to know

CM Manohar Lal Khattar after casting his vote in Karnal on Monday.

Haryana election results 2019: Polling in Haryana to elect a new government ended on a peaceful note on Monday. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout touched 68.46 per cent, which is less than the 76.54 per cent turnout recorded during voting for the 2014 assembly elections which brought the BJP to power in the state and 70.36% recorded in the Lok Sabha elections this year. In the 90-member Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 48 MLAs and Congress has 17. Several exit polls have predicted an even bigger victory for the BJP this time. The saffron party is predicted to win 70-80 seats while the Congress may be restricted to under 15 seats, exit poll surveys said. Prominent heavyweights in a field of 1,169 contestants include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala and Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Singh Chautala. Haryana ministers such as Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain are also in the fray from the BJP. Congress bigwigs in the contest include Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi. The BJP also fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat and three sportspersons — Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh — in the Haryana elections this time.

As the Election Commission makes necessary arrangements to count the votes on October 24, we take a look at key candidates contesting the Haryana Assembly elections 2019:

Manohar Lal Khattar – Karnal

Manohar Lal Khattar is a BJP leader and outgoing Chief Minister of Haryana. He is seeking re-election from Karnal Assembly seat. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala has fielded former BSP jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav against him. In 2014, after BJP’s win in the state for the first time, the 65-year-old was a surprise pick as CM of the state. An RSS man, Khattar enjoys close links with the Sangh leadership. He had joined the RSS in 1977 and became a full-time pracharak three years later. After working for 14 years as a full-time pracharak, he moved to the BJP in 1994. The party had given him organisational role in Haryana. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was the BJP’s chairman of election campaign committee. He was credited for managing the party cadres on the ground efficiently and inducted into the BJP’s national executive council after the party’s thumping win in the general elections. The BJP decided to field him in the Assembly election in the same year from Karnal. In this assembly elections, the Karnal constituency recorded a modest turnout of nearly 52.29%.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda – Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

Bhupinder Hooda is a Congress leader who served as the CM of Haryana for 10 years between 2004 and 2014. Hooda is the current Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Haryana Legislative Assembly. Hooda is contesting elections from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district. Hooda is credited for leading the Congress party successfully in the state for 10 years. Just ahead of the Assembly elctions in 2014, the Congress party undertook a rejig in its state unit and Hooda was reportedly sidelined after his name got mired into scams. Hooda was said to be unhappy with the decision to make Dalit leader Ashok Tanwar as the chief of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee. Hooda, who has close links with the Gandhi family, revolted against the Congress leadership. He was even accused of the assault on Tanwar at the Congress office in Delhi three years ago. This year, Hooda revolted openly ahead of the elections, forcing the party to accept his demands to remove Tanwar and listen to him in the distribution of tickets. Hooda, a de-facto Chief Ministerial candidate, is facing a stiff challenge from BJP’s Satish Nandal.

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda during his election campaign in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak.

Randeep Singh Surjewala – Kaithal

Randeep Singh Surjewala is Congress’ national spokesperson and the party’s candidate from Kaithal Vidhan Sabha seat. He has been representing the seat since 2009. Son of late Harayana minister Shamsher Singh Surjewala, he contested four elections — 1993 bye election, 1996, 2000 and 2005 against former CM Om Prakash Chautala. He won in 1996 and 2005 defeating Chautala on both the occasions. In March 2005, Surjewala was inducted as the youngest Cabinet Minister in Haryana Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He held several portfolios in the previous Congress government in the state. The BJP has fielded Leela Ram while the INLD has given ticket to Anil Kumar. Madan Tanwar from Bahujan Samaj Party is also in the fray.

Dushyant Chautala – Uchana Kalan

Dushyant Chautala is the founder of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), a breakaway faction of the INLD. Dushyant is the grandson of former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala. He was a Lok Sabha MP from Hisar between 2014 and 2019. Dushyant is contesting Assembly elections from Jat-dominated Uchana Kalan seat. The BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Prem lata from here. In this year’s general election, Dushyant faced defeat in Hisar at the hands of BJP leader Brijendra Singh.

Dushyant Chautala is the founder of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). He is contesting from Jat-dominated Uchana Kalan seat.

Abhay Singh Chautala – Ellenabad

Abhay Singh Chautala is the son of former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala and a leader of INLD. A sitting MLA from Ellenabad, Abhay is in the fray again again from here as an INLD nominee. Abhay had won from here in 2010 bypolls and retained the seat in the 2014 elections.

Babita Phogat – Dadri

Babita Phogat is a wrestler who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party earlier this year. The BJP has fielded her from Dadri Vidhan Sabha seat. A Commonwealth gold medalist in wrestling, the BJP hopes that her popularity will help the party increase its tally in the state. She is in the fray from Dadri, a seat in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency which BJP has never won. Speaking about her decision to join the BJP, Babita had said that she was impressed by the party’s ideology and the bold decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wrestler and BJP’s candidate Babita Phogat and sister Geeta Phogat show their inked fingers after casting votes in Charkhi Dadri.

Sonali Phogat – Adampur

A TikTok sensation, Sonali Phogat was fielded by the BJP for the Adampur Assembly seat. She is contesting election against three-time MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Congress party. Sonali has over 1.20 lakh followers and has made over 175 short videos which are immensely popular in Haryana. The BJP expects that her popularity among the TikTok users, especially youths, will help her win.

TikTok Star And BJP candidate from Adampur Sonali Phogat shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote.

Kuldeep Bishnoi

Kuldeep Bishnoi is a senior Congress leader. Currently serving as third-time MLA from Adampur in Hisar, he us facing a stiff challenge from BJP and Tik-Tok star Sonal Phogat. Bishnoi recently drew flak after the Income Tax Department seized paintings worth Rs 30 crore in connection with its tax evasion and benami assets probe. Bishnoi first became MLA in 1998 from Adampur, a seat from which the family has never lost since 1968.