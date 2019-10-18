Assembly election 2019 Live: ABP News Opinion Poll predicts clear win for NDA in Maharashtra

Haryana, Maharashtra Opinion Poll 2019: With the campaigning for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana set to conclude on Saturday, all eyes are now October 21 when voting will be held simultaneously both the states. While the Bharatiya Janata Party appears confident of retaining power in both Haryana and Maharashtra, it remains to be seen how the Congress, NCP, JJP and others perform.
ABP News – C-Voter Opinion Poll has predicted a clear win for the BJP, Shiv Sena alliance. The saffron alliance is likely to win 198 seats in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the Congress, NCP alliance may take 86 seats and others may come first on just 8 seats.
The BJP-Shiv Sena combine is likely to retain power in Haryana and Maharashtra, as per Republic TV’s Opinion Poll. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to win 58-70 seats in the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly. The Congress may win 12-15 seats, while the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is expected to win 5-8 seats.
In Maharashtra, the BJP could win 142-147 seats, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena may get 83-85 seats. The Congress-NCP combine is predicted to win 48-52 seats.
Highlights
The BJP led by Manohar Lal Khattar is set for an overwhelming majority in Haryana. The BJP is likely to win a massive 83 seats. The Congress will be decimated and win only three seats and others just 4 seats in Haryana, ABP News - C -Voter has predicted.
The BJP, Shiv Sena combine is also likely to take over the Konkan region winning 34 out of 39 seats. The Congress, NCP may win just 4 seats, ABP News-C- Voter predicted.
The BJP, Shiv Sena alliance is likely to sweep the Mumbai region in the assembly elections. As per ABP News - C-Voter survey, the NDA will win 32 out 36 seats of the region. Others will get four seats.
The Opinion Poll has predicted a close fight in Marathwada region which is considered to be a stronghold of the NCP. The NDA is likely to win 25 seats in Marathawada.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena combine is likely to win 198 seats in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the Congress, NCP alliance may take 86 seats and others may come first on just 8 seats. Maharashtra Assembly has 288 seats.
As per ABP News Opinion Poll, BJP will get 47 per cent votes, while the Congress may get 39 per cent votes. Others may poll 14 per cent votes
Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has released manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections. One of the major points of JJP's manifesto 'Rozgaar Mera Adhikaar' under which the party has promised 75 per cent reservation for locals in jobs.
The Opinion Poll has predicted that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will win anything between 58 to 70 seats in the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly. The survey predicts Congress winning 12-15 seats, while the 10-month old Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is expected to win 5-8 seats.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is likely to get an overwhelming majority in Maharashtra, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Opinion Poll has predicted. While the BJP may get 142-147 seats, Shiv Sena is predicted to win 83-85 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly, it said.