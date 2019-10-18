Assembly election 2019 Live: ABP News Opinion Poll predicts clear win for NDA in Maharashtra

Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly election Opinion Poll. (Photo for representation)

Haryana, Maharashtra Opinion Poll 2019: With the campaigning for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana set to conclude on Saturday, all eyes are now October 21 when voting will be held simultaneously both the states. While the Bharatiya Janata Party appears confident of retaining power in both Haryana and Maharashtra, it remains to be seen how the Congress, NCP, JJP and others perform.

ABP News – C-Voter Opinion Poll has predicted a clear win for the BJP, Shiv Sena alliance. The saffron alliance is likely to win 198 seats in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the Congress, NCP alliance may take 86 seats and others may come first on just 8 seats.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine is likely to retain power in Haryana and Maharashtra, as per Republic TV’s Opinion Poll. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to win 58-70 seats in the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly. The Congress may win 12-15 seats, while the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is expected to win 5-8 seats.

In Maharashtra, the BJP could win 142-147 seats, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena may get 83-85 seats. The Congress-NCP combine is predicted to win 48-52 seats.

