Ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, Mayawati calls off alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s party

BSP-JJP alliance called off: In a move which could help the Congress, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has called off the alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) months before Haryana Assembly elections. The BSP will now field candidates in all seats for the Assembly polls which are due later this year.

Announcing the break up on Twitter, BSP chief Mayawati said that the proposed seat-sharing formula between her party and JJP was inappropriate. “The party high command has decided to go it alone with all its strength and contest on all the seats,” the former Uttar Pradesh CM said in her tweet in Hindi.

Dushyant Chautala, son of former MP Ajay Singh Chautala and grandson of former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, had last month announced that his party will contest the state polls in alliance with the BSP, however, differences soon appeared between the two parties over the issue of seat-sharing.

JJP had contested the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year in alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, however, the parties failed to win even a single seat in Haryana. On the other hand, the BSP had contested the general elections with Loktantra Suraksha Party and they also recorded a dismal performance.

The latest political development is likely to help the Congress in Haryana where the party is trying to get on to its feet once again after a bitter battle for the post of state party president.

Earlier this week, the Congress handed over the responsibility of Harayana unit of the party to former Union minister Kumari Selja removing Ashok Tanwar. The Congress named former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda head of the election management committee in an apparent attempt to end the months-long feud in the party.

Hooda had sounded an open revolt against Tanwar and also put the Congress leadership on notice to remove him from the state party president post. He had even accused his own party of losing direction while supporting the Modi government’s move to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.