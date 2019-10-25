Haryana govt formation Live: Dushyant Chautala holds the key, Khattar to meet BJP leadership

Haryana govt formation Live updates: Hectic parleys are on in Haryana after the state delivered a fractured mandate in the assembly election results announced on Thursday. With neither the Bharatiya Janata Party, nor the Congress getting majority, all eyes are now on Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Chautala has so far been non-committal over which party he would go with.
The JJP chief is likely to meet his party’s newly-elected MLAs today before announcing his decision. On the other hand, Manohar Lal Khattar has cancelled his meeting with Haryana Governor Satya Narayan Arya and instead will be in New Delhi to meet BJP central leadership. The BJP is hoping to get support from Independent MLAs to get to the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The BJP won 40, Congress 31, JJP 10 and Others 9 seats in the just concluded Haryana assembly elections.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed BJP workers in Maharashtra and Haryana for their hard work. Addressing party workers via video conferencing, PM Modi described BJP emerging as the single largest party in Maharashtra and Haryana as unprecedented. “These are unprecedented victories because normally these days few governments return after five years. In such times to be elected again is a big deal,” PM Modi said.
The BJP, which had grabbed 58 per cent of the vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, could get about 36.5 per cent votes in the just concluded Haryana assembly elections. Moreover, eight of the 10 ministers of Khattar cabinet suffered defeat.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was expected to meet the Governor today, has reportedly cancelled the meeting. Khattar will instead be in New Delhi to meet BJP central leadership to decide future course of action.
The BJP, which needs six MLAs to get to the magic mark of 46, is reportedly in touch with Independent MLAs to form government in Haryana. Meanwhile, BJP Parliamentary Board has given party president Amit Shah free hand to decide for Haryana and Maharashtra.
Both the BJP and Congress are pushing hard to form the next government in Haryana where people have delivered a fractured mandate in assembly elections. The BJP has won 40, Congress 31, JJP 10 and Others 9 seats. A party needs 46 seats for a simple majority in the 90-member Haryana assembly.