  3. Haryana govt formation Live: Dushyant Chautala holds the key, Khattar to meet BJP leadership

Updated:Oct 25, 2019 9:28:13 am

Haryana govt formation Live Updates: Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda is likely to meet party president Sonia Gandhi to decide future course of action in the wake of a fractured mandate in Haryana.

Haryana assembly election results, Haryana results, Dushyant Chautala, JJP Haryana newsDushyant Chautala’s JJP has emerged as kingmaker winning 10 seats in Haryana. (File Photo/PTI)

Haryana govt formation Live updates: Hectic parleys are on in Haryana after the state delivered a fractured mandate in the assembly election results announced on Thursday. With neither the Bharatiya Janata Party, nor the Congress getting majority, all eyes are now on Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Chautala has so far been non-committal over which party he would go with.

The JJP chief is likely to meet his party’s newly-elected MLAs today before announcing his decision. On the other hand, Manohar Lal Khattar has cancelled his meeting with Haryana Governor Satya Narayan Arya and instead will be in New Delhi to meet BJP central leadership. The BJP is hoping to get support from Independent MLAs to get to the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The BJP won 40, Congress 31, JJP 10 and Others 9 seats in the just concluded Haryana assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed BJP workers in Maharashtra and Haryana for their hard work. Addressing party workers via video conferencing, PM Modi described BJP emerging as the single largest party in Maharashtra and Haryana as unprecedented. “These are unprecedented victories because normally these days few governments return after five years. In such times to be elected again is a big deal,” PM Modi said.

    09:28 (IST)25 Oct 2019
    BJP's vote share dips

    The BJP, which had grabbed 58 per cent of the vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, could get about 36.5 per cent votes in the just concluded Haryana assembly elections. Moreover, eight of the 10 ministers of Khattar cabinet suffered defeat.

    09:11 (IST)25 Oct 2019
    Manohar Lal Khattar cancels meeting with Governor, to meet BJP leadership today

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was expected to meet the Governor today, has reportedly cancelled the meeting. Khattar will instead  be in New Delhi to meet BJP central leadership to decide future course of action.  

    08:48 (IST)25 Oct 2019
    Haryana Assembly election results: Full List of winners

    People of Haryana have delivered a fractured mandate in state assembly elections. Here's the FULL list of winners. Check list HERE

    08:10 (IST)25 Oct 2019
    BJP in touch with Independents in Haryana

    The BJP, which needs six  MLAs to get to the magic mark of 46, is reportedly in touch with Independent MLAs to form government in Haryana. Meanwhile, BJP Parliamentary Board has given party president Amit Shah free hand to decide for Haryana and Maharashtra. 

    07:58 (IST)25 Oct 2019
    BJP or Congress - Who will form govt in Haryana?

    Both the BJP and Congress are pushing hard to form the next government in Haryana where people have delivered a fractured mandate in assembly elections. The BJP has won 40, Congress 31, JJP 10 and Others 9 seats.  A party needs 46 seats for a simple majority in the 90-member Haryana assembly.

    Haryana Assembly Election Result, Haryana Election Result 2019 Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has appealed all opposition parties to unite against BJP in Haryana after poll results. (Photo/ANI)Veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has appealed all Opposition parties to unite to stop the BJP from forming the government in Haryana for the second consecutive time. Hooda is likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday to discuss future course of action in the wake of the split assembly election verdict.
