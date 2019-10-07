Haryana election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to hit campaign trail next week, scheduled to address four rallies in 7 days

  1. Home
Updated:Oct 07, 2019 11:05:09 am

Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. Results will announced on October 24. Several opinion polls have predicted an easy win for the BJP.

haryana election 2019, haryana election news The BJP has set a target of winning at least 75 of the 90 seats in Haryana. (File Photo. PTI)

Haryana Assembly election 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and other regional parties are busy giving their campaigns a final shape as Haryana elections enter their final leg of campaigning. Polling to elect a new Assembly in the state will take place on October 21. While issues like farm loans and corruption are among issues that will figure prominently in their campaigns, the BJP will be hoping to capitalise on the Centre’s recent decision on Article 370 and the Narendra Modi factor. Hopeful of retaining power under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, the BJP has set sight on winning 75 of the 90 seats, up from 48 it currently holds in the state assmebly. The Congress, on the other hand, has come across as a divided lot and is struggling to contain the dissidence within its ranks. The other parties JJP, INLD are also hopeful of being kingmakers this time. According to the BJP’s plan, its star campaigner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four election rallies in the state next week. The rallies will be held in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14 and Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar on October 15.

The Congress too has planned several rallies and roadshows by its top leaders across the state. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, currently out of the country on a personal trip, is likely to hit the campaign trail after his return.

    11:05 (IST)07 Oct 2019
    Where is Rahul Gandhi?

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is missing from action as polling date nears in the state. Rahul is currently on a personal trip to Bangkok, multiple media reports have claimed. If reports are to go by, he left for Bangkok on a Vistara flight on Saturday. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

    10:44 (IST)07 Oct 2019
    Haryana election 2019: Amit Shah to address rallies in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak on Oct 9

    On October 9, Amit Shah will address rallies in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak districts. On October 14, he will address rallies in Fatehabad, Panchkula, Karnal and Gurgaon, the statement said.

    10:17 (IST)07 Oct 2019
    Haryana election 2019: PM Modi to address four rallies next week

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four election rallies in Haryana next week. On October 14, PM Modi will address rallies in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district. On October 15, he will  address rallies in Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar.

    10:10 (IST)07 Oct 2019
    Haryana election news: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda to address rallies

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned 24 rallies by Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda in Haryana.

    10:08 (IST)07 Oct 2019
    Haryana Assembly election 2019

    According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, Haryana will go to polls in single phase on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24. The Haryana Legislative Assembly has 90 seats.

    The Haryana Legislative Assembly has 90 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys a comfortable majority in the outgoing House. Several opinion polls have predicted a smooth return for the BJP in the state for another five years.
