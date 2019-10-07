Haryana election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to hit campaign trail next week, scheduled to address four rallies in 7 days

The BJP has set a target of winning at least 75 of the 90 seats in Haryana. (File Photo. PTI)

Haryana Assembly election 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and other regional parties are busy giving their campaigns a final shape as Haryana elections enter their final leg of campaigning. Polling to elect a new Assembly in the state will take place on October 21. While issues like farm loans and corruption are among issues that will figure prominently in their campaigns, the BJP will be hoping to capitalise on the Centre’s recent decision on Article 370 and the Narendra Modi factor. Hopeful of retaining power under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, the BJP has set sight on winning 75 of the 90 seats, up from 48 it currently holds in the state assmebly. The Congress, on the other hand, has come across as a divided lot and is struggling to contain the dissidence within its ranks. The other parties JJP, INLD are also hopeful of being kingmakers this time. According to the BJP’s plan, its star campaigner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four election rallies in the state next week. The rallies will be held in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14 and Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar on October 15.

The Congress too has planned several rallies and roadshows by its top leaders across the state. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, currently out of the country on a personal trip, is likely to hit the campaign trail after his return.

