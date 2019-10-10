Haryana Assembly election 2019: Will jail those who abuse Bharat Mata, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said that those who abuse ‘Bharat Mata’ will be jailed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that those who abuse ‘Bharat Mata’ will be jailed and anything said against the country will not be tolerated. Addressing an election rally in Loharu of Haryana on Wednesday, he directed his comments at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to attack the ‘tukde gang’.

Shah said that inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, “India is being broken (Bharat ke tukde ho rahe hain)”.

“Rahulji, direct the abuses towards me, direct it towards Modiji even direct it towards my party or the Constitution but if you talk against my Motherland (Bharat Mata) I will make sure that all those who do will be jailed,” he said.

“I want to ask what is the relationship between Congress and Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi even supported those raising anti-national slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University,” he added.

Shah was referring to the 2016 incident wherein anti-India slogans were raised inside the JNU campus by a few students, prompting police to arrest them and book them under sedition law. The arrest of students had triggered a massive slugfest between the ruling BJP leaders and opposition leaders who visited the campus to express solidarity with the students. Rahul was among other leaders who visited the university and met the students who had raised anti-India slogans and organised an event to protest the hanging of 2001 Parliament terror attack convict Afzal Guru.

The BJP president asked the Congress party and its leaders to first think what needs to be criticised and what not. “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have decided to condemn every decision the Modi government takes in favour of the country,” he said while claiming that when in opposition the BJP used to praise the good decisions of the ruling party.

This was Amit Shah’s first visit to Haryana after Dussehra to address election rallies. On Wednesday, Shah addressed rallies in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak. The BJP president will visit the state again on October 14 to address rallies in Fatehabad, Panchkula, Karnal and Gurgaon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 48 members in the outgoing 90 members Legislative Assembly. It has set a target of winning 75-plus seats this time. Haryana will go to polls on October 21, while counting of votes will be held on October 24.