Haryana Assembly election 2019: Setback for Mayawati, BSP strongman Kartan Singh Bhadana joins BJP

BSP strongman Kartan Singh Bhadana joins BJP

In a significant setback for Mayawati just ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) strongman Kartar Singh Bhadana joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of party’s working president JP Nadda.

Bhadana has served as a member of both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Legislative assemblies. He had contested the general elections earlier this year against BJP’s Narendra Singh Tomar from Morena Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh but lost.

Bhadana was a member of the 16th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from Khatauli constituency.

He had won twice from Samalkha Assembly seat in Haryana in 1996 on an INLD ticket and in 2000 as a Haryana Vikas Party (HVP) member. He had also served as a cooperative minister in Haryana.

Born in a Gujjar family in Haryana’s Faridabad, Bhadana was a key member of Mayawati’s team. He is a brother of Avtar Singh Bhadana. Bhadana had also contested elections against Sachin Pilot from Morena Lok Sabha earlier but didn’t win.

His entry into the BJP comes on a day when BSP supremo will campaign in Haryana and is scheduled to address rallies in Sohna and Beri.