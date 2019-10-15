Haryana Assembly Election 2019: River water flowing to Pakistan will be diverted to Rajasthan, Haryana, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister made this statement in an election rally at Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri today. (ANI Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India will not allow Pakistan to use our country’s share of river waters any longer. Addressing an election rally in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, the Prime Minister said that river water which belongs to India but flows towards the neighboring country would soon be diverted to the fields of Rajasthan and Haryana.

#WATCH “Hindustan aur Haryana ke kisaano ke haq ka paani 70 saal tak Pakistan jata raha…yeh Modi paani ko rokega aur aapke ghar tak laayega. Iss paani par haq Hindustan ka hai, Haryana ke kisaan ka hai,” PM Modi at an election rally in #Haryana‘s Charkhi Dadri pic.twitter.com/4ibs8FUTuK — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

“Hindustan aur Haryana ke kisaano ke haq ka paani 70 saal tak Pakistan jata raha…yeh Modi paani ko rokega aur aapke ghar tak laayega. Iss paani par haq Hindustan ka hai, Haryana ke kisaan ka hai,” the Prime Minister said, adding that work towards the implementation of diversion of river water has already started.

India shares its water with Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty. Under the treaty, India has control over the waters of the Ravi river, Beas river and Sutlej river while Pakistan has control over the river waters from Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum.

This is not the first time that India has threatened to stop its share of unused water from Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej that has been flowing to the neighboring country. In a tweet on February 21, 2019, the then Union Water Minister Nitin Gadkari had asserted that the government will stop the sharing of water with Pakistan.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 21, 2019

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Sri Narendra Modi Ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.”

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of spreading rumors over the abrogation of special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir under article 370 and urged the voters to punish the opposition party in the upcoming assembly elections.

“Some leaders of the Congress have been spreading rumors about this decision in the country and in the world. You can abuse Modi as much as you can and even import abuses from Bangkok, Thailand, Vietnam or from wherever you want. I have no problem if you speak against Modi. But they should stop backstabbing India, which is on the path of progress,” PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

He further added that the region will witness development and peace. Addressing the gatherings, the Prime Minister also lauded women for showing their capability in different fields.

“Had the villages of Haryana not stepped forward then ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ would not have been so widespread, effective and fruitful. Every person in Haryana says ‘Mhari chhoriyaan chhoron se kam hain ke?” said PM Modi.

Both Haryana and Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21, 2019, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24, 2019.