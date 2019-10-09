Haryana Assembly election 2019: Randeep Singh Surjewala says Ashok Tanwar’s resignation big loss, return important

Surjewala said that Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja should speak to Ashok Tanwar and bring him back to the party.

Senior Congress leader from Haryana and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that Ashok Tanwar’s resignation just ahead of the Assembly elections has caused a big damage to the party. Surjewala, who is seeking re-election from Kaithal constituency, suggested the party leadership to listen to Tanwar’s grievances and bring him back to the party fold.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja should speak to Ashok, Surjewala told Aaj Tak on Tuesday. He added that even if one leader leaves the party, the party suffers.

“Ashok Tanwar served as the president of the Haryana Congress for a long time. There were ideological differences that later aggravated. I feel that fresh attempts should be made to reach a consensus and for this, Selja and Bhupinder Hooda are responsible,” he said.

Tanwar and Hooda were at loggerheads for the last few months over the issue of state leadership. The situation worsened further after Hooda toed a rebellious line, prompting the central leadership to intervene. Ashok was removed from the HPCC president post last month and Selja was made the new president of the party’s state unit.

Since then, Tanwar has projected himself as the victim of a few leaders’ vested political interests. Last Saturday, he resigned from the party over alleged irregularities in the distribution of tickets and announced to campaign against those “damaging the party”.

“Today, the Indian National Congress is going through an existential crisis, not because of its political opponents but because of serious internal contradictions. Hard working Congressmen who rise from the grassroots and belong to non-political and humble family background are not valued. Money blackmail and pressure tactics seem to work at the end,” he had said after resigning from the Congress.

The Haryana Legislative Assembly has 90 seats. Several opinion polls have predicted that the ruling BJP will return to power in the state with a brute majority. While polling will take place in a single phase on October 21, the results will be declared on October 24.