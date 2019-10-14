Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi leads Opposition charge, says PM acting as ‘loudspeaker’ for some businessmen

Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally at Haryana’s Nuh. (ANI Photo)

Haryana Assembly Election: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Narendra-Modi government alleging that the Indian economy was in a poor state as the Centre was giving preferential treatment to rich businessmen instead of farmers. Speaking at a rally in Haryana’s Nuh, Gandhi said that the Congress would put the money in the pockets of the poor and the farmers which would in turn in jump-start the economy. “To jump-start economy, you need to put money in pockets of the poor and farmers, that’s why we proposed Nyay Yojna,” the Congress leader said.

The former Congress president accused Narendra Modi of acting as the ‘loudspeaker’ of businessmen. “Narendra Modi is the loudspeaker of Ambani, Adani. He talks about them the entire day.” Gandhi also claimed that Modi and Haryana chief minister Manhor Lal Khattar were taking away money from the people and giving it to their ’15 rich friends’.

Gandhi’s comments on the Indian economy come just days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the economic slowdown was more pronounced in India this year. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had refuted the report saying that three Bollywood movies had generated business of Rs 120 crore on the October 2 holiday, which proved that the economy was ‘sound’. Prasad withdrew his comment on Sunday after widespread criticism.

Making his party’s pitch for the upcoming polls, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress united people while the BJP and RSS divided them. “Congress united people; BJP-RSS divide people and make them fight against each other like British,” Gandhi said at Nuh. He also claimed that both the PM and the Haryana chief minister were making one false promise after another these days.

Polling for the Haryana Assembly Elections would be held in a single-phase on October 21. Results would be declared on October 24.