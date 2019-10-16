Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Press Lotus in Gurugram, make current felt in Italy, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (ANI)

Haryana Assembly Election: Just days ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday urged voters to vote for the saffron party and make Manohar Lal Khattar as the state chief minister once again. He also asked voters to press the lotus symbol in EVMs so hard that the current is felt in Italy.

“Will you make PM Modi’s hands stronger? Will you make Manohar Lal ji CM again? Will you press the button with lotus symbol? Press the lotus button so hard that it is pressed in Gurugram but the current is felt in Italy”, he was quoted as saying at an election rally in Gurugram.

Haryana, along with Maharashtra, is going on polls on October 21. Results of both states will be announced on October 24.

Addressing the rally Shah said, “Earlier, governments used to feel scared of touching Article 370, but the Modi government decided to abrogate it. It is becuase of Article 370, that terrorism increased, Kashmir remained less developed and people of the country felt, they were only half connected with Kashmir”.

After removing Article 370, the Modi government destroyed the Pakistan sponsored terrorism from the country, he added further. Shah further said that only three families ruled Jammu and Kashmir and that elected Panchayat leaders were notable to work properly.

#WATCH Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gurugram, Haryana: Will you make PM Modi’s hands stronger? Will you make Manohar Lal ji CM again? Will you press the button with lotus symbol? Press the lotus button so hard that it is pressed in Gurugram but the current is felt in Italy. pic.twitter.com/gZtKasdB1v — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

Referring to airstrike and surgical strike by Indian armed forces to dismantle terrorist camps in Pakistan, Shah said that it was only after Modi government came to power that such tough actions were taken against Pakistan.

Shah, in his speech also mentioned about One Rank One Pension (OROP), pointed out that the previous Congress government was siting on it for the last 40 years, but the NDA Government implemented it soon after coming to power.