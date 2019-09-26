Haryana Assembly election 2019: Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, former hockey captain Sandeep Singh join BJP ahead of polls

Sandeep Singh joined BJP in the presence of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala. (ANI Photo)

Haryana election 2019: Days ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and hockey player Sandeep Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. Both the athletes joined the saffron party at an event in New Delhi in the presence of BJP’s Haryana chief Subhash Barala. Akali Dal MLA Balkaur Singh also joined the BJP at the same event. The polls for the 90-member Haryana assembly would be held on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.

Yogeshwar Dutt, who won a bronze medal at the 60-kg freestyle wrestling at the 2012 Summer Olympics, said that he has admired the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for long. “Modi had shown that good things can be done in politics,” Dutt said on Thursday. The wrestler also won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Dutt was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.

Sandeep Singh said that he had served the nation as a sportsperson and now wanted to do so as a politician. Singh was the captain of the Indian national hockey team. Singh even had a Bollywood film made on his life – Soorma. The film chronicled the time when Sandeep Singh was accidentally shot in 2006 and was wheelchair-ridden for a year. The hockey star overcame all odds and went on to play for India again in the 2010 World Cup.

Elections on October 21 would be held across 19,442 booths in the state, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. Over 1.8 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of the candidates. Along with Haryana, assembly elections would also be held in Maharashtra on October 21.

In the 2014 elections, BJP had won 47 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) got 19. Congress could manage just 15 seats. This time again, the ruling BJP seems to have the edge as Congress has been battling internal strife.