Haryana Assembly election 2019: No liquor sale in Noida, Greater Noida for 48 hours ahead of polling

The administration has banned sale of liquor in Noida and Greater Noida for 48 hours ahead of Assembly elections in Haryana.

Liquor outlets in Noida and Greater Noida, which are close to Haryana border, will remain shut from October 19 to 21 in view of the assembly elections in the neighbouring state, officials said on Thursday. The twin-cities are part of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, which shares a border with Haryana.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh, all liquor outlets in Gautam Buddh Nagar falling in 8-km radius of Haryana will shut shops at 6 pm on October 19.

“Assembly elections in Haryana are due on October 21 and hence liquor shops in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be shut down 48 hours prior to it, that is October 19. The liquor outlets within 8 km radius of Haryana border will also remain shut on the day of vote counting, which is October 24,” the order stated.

Copies of the order have been sent to the Uttar Pradesh government, Excise Department, district police, among others and officials have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the ban.