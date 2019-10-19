PM Modi says focus on eliminating nepotism, Congress reminds him of Jay Shah

The Congress on Saturday reminded Modi of Jay Shah who is set to become a secretary in BCCI. (PTI)

Haryana Assembly Election 2019: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was committed to eliminating nepotism, the Congress on Saturday reminded him of Jay Shah who is set to become a secretary in BCCI. In a tweet, the grand old party said that the appointment of Amit Shah’s son was ‘obvious nepotism’. “This comes just days after Amit Shah’s unqualified son Jay Shah was made a Secretary in the BCCI – do we need to point out the obvious nepotism? As Modiji says, “hypocrisy ki bhi koi seema hoti hai”,” the Congress said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi said that his government was focused on eliminating nepotism in sports whereas the Congress dispensation only ‘harvested the produce of scams’. Referring to Commonwealth Games, he said that the sportspersons gave historic performances but scam brought disgrace. He said that a lot has changed since then as his government brought a number of changes.

“The sportspersons were the same but we changed the situations. We focused on the identification of merit and eliminated nepotism. We did not allow politics in it. We brought transparency and gave enough opportunities to budding sportspersons,” the prime minister said while speaking at an election rally in Sonipat, Haryana.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram had also targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over Jay Shah’s appointment as Secretary in BCCI. In a tweet, he said: “What if I had been “elected” as BCCI Secretary during UPA when my father was Home Minister, how would the “Nationalists” n Bhakts have reacted? #JustAsking.”

The Congress and BJP have been trading charges against each other in the run-up to assembly elections in the state where the saffron party is in power for the last five years. Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and results will be out on October 24. Several opinion polls have predicted a clear win for the BJP.