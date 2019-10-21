Haryana Assembly election 2019 LIVE: Voting gets underway across all 90 seats as BJP looks to retain power

Haryana Assembly election: Polling underway across all 90 seats.

Haryana Assembly election, Polling Haryana Live: Polling begun on Monday morning in all 90 Assembly seats of Haryana amid tight security. The voting process started at 7 am and it will end at 6 pm. The main contest is between the ruling BJP and Congress. The saffron party is looking to retain power for second term while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following the change in guard in the state. The BJP has set a target to bag at least 75 seats. A total of 1,169 candidates are in the fray. The results will be declared on October 24. In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP has 48 members. The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is also hoping for an improvement in its prospects following the Lok Sabha debacle. The party had emerged on the scene following a feud in the Chautala clan in December last year.

DGP Manoj Yadava said that tight security arrangements have been made and over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised for the smooth conduct of polls. The polling is being held at 19,578 stations. Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Agarwal, said that over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders, are eligible to vote. As many as 27,611 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be used for the assembly elections.

