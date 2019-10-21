Haryana Assembly election 2019 LIVE: Voting gets underway across all 90 seats as BJP looks to retain power

Haryana Assembly election, Polling Haryana Live: Polling begun on Monday morning in all 90 Assembly seats of Haryana amid tight security. The voting process started at 7 am and it will end at 6 pm. The main contest is between the ruling BJP and Congress. The saffron party is looking to retain power for second term while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following the change in guard in the state. The BJP has set a target to bag at least 75 seats. A total of 1,169 candidates are in the fray. The results will be declared on October 24. In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP has 48 members. The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is also hoping for an improvement in its prospects following the Lok Sabha debacle. The party had emerged on the scene following a feud in the Chautala clan in December last year.
DGP Manoj Yadava said that tight security arrangements have been made and over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised for the smooth conduct of polls. The polling is being held at 19,578 stations. Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Agarwal, said that over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders, are eligible to vote. As many as 27,611 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be used for the assembly elections.
Highlights
Voting underway at polling booth 128-129 in Balali village in Charkhi Dadri constituency. Wrestler Babita Phogat is contesting on a BJP ticket from here against Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan.
In Gurugram, voting is delayed after an EVM machine at booth number 286 in Badshahpur stops working.
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Kumari Selja casts her vote at polling booth number 103 in Yashoda Public School.
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not factors. "The main contest is between Congress and BJP. Congress will get the majority," he said.
Hours after a video of a BJP candidate purportedly making controversial remarks about electronic voting machines surfaced on social media, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal sought to ally fears of tampering, saying these were completely safe. "EVMs are completely safe and cannot be tampered with,"said Agarwal in an official release on Sunday, adding that the EVM system was the "strongest and safest" in the world and every citizen should be proud of it.
As election gets underway in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed people to vote in large numbers.
Voting in Haryana to elect a new government begun at 7 AM amid tight security. The polling process will end at 6 PM and the results will be announced on October 24.