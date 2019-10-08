Haryana Assembly election 2019: Khattar says contest is between those who say ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and ‘Sonia mata ki jai’

Manohar Lal Khattar said that people of Haryana have already decided to bring back the BJP in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that Assembly election is a contest between those who say ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and ‘Sonia mata ki jai’.

“A video has also gone viral over the Internet in which the Congress nominee from the Gurgaon assembly segment can be heard saying people will only say Sonia mata ki jai and not Bharat Mata ki jai,” he said while addressing a rally in Hansi near Hisar.

Questioning the silence of the Congress leaders on the video, he said, “One can understand why they are silent. They are in a dilemma. If they say the video is fake, it will annoy Sonia Gandhi. And if they say the video is authentic, the public will get angry.”

Earlier, at a poll rally in Chandigarh, Khattar sought to play the nationalism card as he launched a fierce attack on the opposition over Article 370 and said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi shed tears for terrorists.

“How could sympathisers of terrorists support its abrogation?” he asked.

Khattar, a staunch RSS propagandist, said that Congress leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others who supported the Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, were unable to get the party support.

“Why? Because they (Congress leaders) always shed tears when a terrorist gets killed. Sonia Gandhi cries seeing his body. Such is their character,” he added.

In Jhajjar, he said that the people of Haryana have already decided to bring back the BJP in the state.

“Many political pundits are trying to find out how Haryana has stood by BJP in the last elections. It is unique that the people have decided to make us win in the elections again and that too that have decided six months back,” he said.

The CM also rubbished the claims of opposition that there was high employment in the state. Terming it a propaganda by the opposition, he said, “All these talks of high unemployment in the state is nothing but opposition’s propaganda. In the last five years, we have created five lakh jobs. While four lakh came from the private sector, 72,000 were created by filling cavancies in the state government. The rest 30,000 more were created through boards and corporations.”

The Haryana Legislative Assembly has 90 seats. Polling in the state will take place in a single phase on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.