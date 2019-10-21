Haryana Assembly Election 2019: JJP’s Dushyant Chautala rides tractor to polling booth along with family

Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Dushyant Singh is in the fray from Jind district’s Uchana Kalan. (ANI)

Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Monday arrived at a polling booth in Sirsa riding a tractor. He was accompanied by his wife and mother. When asked about the reason behind him riding a tractor to cast his vote. “It is our identity,” the 31-year-old leader said when asked why he chose the tractor as his mode of conveyance.

Dushyant, while expressing confidence of forming the next government in Haryana, admitted that the support extended by former state Congress president Ashok Tanwar is likely to benefit his party. The breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the JJB was formed by Dushyant’s father Ajay Singh Chautala.

Dushyant is in the fray from Jind district’s Uchana Kalan. Among other from the Chautala clan contesting polls include Abhay Singh, Naina, Ranjit Singh and Aditya Devi Lal.

Apart from Chautala, Chief Minister ML Khattar, who voted in Karnal, rode a bicycle to a polling booth after travelling from Chandigarh in a train.

Haryana reported tepid voting till noon as only 25 per cent polling was recorded.

A few constituencies that saw brisk polling were Kaithal, Guhla, Sirsa, Narnaund,Tohana,Tosham. However constituencies like Gurugram, Faridabad,Panchuka saw comparatively lesser voter turnout.

As many as 1,1169 candidates are in the fray from different political parties that include 105 female candidates. Close to 1.83 crore voters are eligible to vote this year. This includes 85 lakh women, over one lakh service voters and 252 transgenders.

Out of total eligible voters, over 89 lakh young voters are below 40 years. Across the state, close to 27,611 voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines have been sent for the polls.