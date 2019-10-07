Haryana Assembly election 2019: Hooda primary target as Ashok Tanwar enters poll fray after quitting Congress

Ashok Tanwar was removed from the HPCC president post last month after Hooda’s rebellious note.

Days after resigning from the party over alleged irregularities in distribution of tickets, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar has announced that he will campaign against those “damaging the party”. Targeting former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Tanwar said that the party is suffering because of a state leader’s ‘putra-moh’, a clear reference to the former CM’s son Deepender Hooda.

Ever since Tanwar was removed from the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president post last month, he has been projecting himself as the victim of a few leaders’ vested political interests.

On Sunday, Tanwar visited Rohtak where he celebrated the third anniversary of ‘zulma divas’ (day of oppression) by cutting a cake along with his supporters. Three years ago, on October 6, Tanwar was attacked during a Congress event in Delhi.

Tanwar added that his hard work and dedication for the party in the last five years were not taken into account by the party leadership. The former Congress leader said that he will not contest the elections, but will campaign across the state for his supporters.

मेरे और उन सभी कर्मठ साथियों के संघर्ष को विराम देने की साजिश तीन वर्ष पूर्व हुई थी। आज ज़ुल्म की तीसरी वर्षगांठ मनाकर हमारे खिलाफ उठने वाली उन ताकतों को एहसास कराना है कि हम बाबा साहब के विचारधारा को मानने वाले लोग सदियों से संघर्ष करते आ रहे हैं। जिस पर विराम लगाना असम्भव है! pic.twitter.com/203jLs84qT — Ashok Tanwar (@AshokTanwar_INC) October 6, 2019



He said that he will visit Garhi Sampla-Kiloi to assess the group situation and campaign against those who have ruined the party. Hooda is contesting from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in the upcoming elections.

“I will campaign in support of good candidates irrespective of their party. My ‘Sudarshan chakra’ will teach those who have created a rift in the party,” he said.

Notably, Tanwar recently campaigned in favour of independent candidate Gaje Singh from Gurugram seat. The Dalit leader said that he will campaign across Haryana for his supporters.

Tanwar resigned from the Congress party on Saturday to protest against irregularities in the distribution of tickets for the Assembly elections. He also held demonstrations outside party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence against alleged discrepancies. Tanwar and Hooda were at loggerheads for the last few months over the issue of leadership in the party.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.