Haryana Assembly election 2019: Congress a termite that weaken democracy, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah slams Congress at Kaithal rally in Haryana. (PTI Photo/File)

BJP president Amit Shah took a jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visit just ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. Addressing an election rally in Kaithal on Wednesday, Shah said that Rahul is on holiday during elections and asked him to make his stand clear on the Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

“Congress party had opposed triple talaq bill, surgical strikes, airstrike and the removal of Article 370. When elections are being held in Haryana and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi is on a holiday. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, you should come to Haryana and tell people whether you support the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir or not,” he said.

“When the Congress comes to Kaithal, you should ask them why they were against the removal of Article of 370? Why they boycotted Triple Talaq and why they were against UAPA,” Shah told the crowd.

Shah’s jibe at Rahul came amid reports that he is Bangkok for a personal trip ahead of the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Slamming the Congress party for the dynastic rule, he said that ‘dynastic parties such as the Congress were termites that weaken democracy’.

Praising BJP’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, “Whenever a government was formed in Haryana, it was focused on a special caste. But for Manohar Lal Khattar there is no caste, this government is for everyone in Haryana.”

The Haryana Legislative Assembly has 90 seats. The BJP which formed its first government in Haryana in 2014, has set a target of bagging more than 75 seats this time. Several opinion polls have also predicted an easy win for the BJP in the upcoming elections for which polling will be held in a single phase on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.