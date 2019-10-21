Haryana Assembly Election 2019: BJP shares ‘correct’ video of Bakshish Singh Virk, hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

The BJP has hit back at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier shared a video of BJP’s candidate from Haryana’s Assandh Bakshish Singh Virk. Uploading another video on its official Twitter handle, BJP calling it the correct one, quotes Virk as saying, “Congress people say,whatever button you press, vote will go to BJP”.

It shared the video, with a caption saying, “ If only spreading fake news could help Rahul Gandhi win elections…” Earlier in the day, Gandhi shared the video of Virk, that has gone viral on social media, with a tweet, “The most honest man in the BJP”.

In the video,that the former Congress president posted, Virk purportedly makes the comments, which he denied later. Calling it a fake video,Virk said it was a conspiracy by his opponents to defame him .

On Sunday, the Election Commission also issued a show-cause notice against the BJP leader. It also appointed an observer in the constituency to take “corrective action”. Explaining further the EC said, former deputy election commissioner Vinod Zutshi has been sent there “in light of the video circulating in social media”.

Virk, in the video, also purportedly tells the gathering of his supporters as per Indian Express, ”We will come to know who has voted for whom, there should be no misconception about this….” The BJP candidate has claimed he did not say anything on EVMs.

Haryana meanwhile recorded a turnout of 65 per cennt in the assembly polls that concluded at 6 pm on Monday, the Election Commission said.. As per EC officials, polling across the state were largely peaceful.

While in 2014 Assembly polls, 76.54 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the state, in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the voting percentage was 70.36.