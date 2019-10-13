Haryana Assembly election 2019: BJP releases manifesto, promises to double farmers’ income, jobs for youths

BJP releases manifesto for Haryana Assembly election.

BJP manifesto for Haryana: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. In its election document, the ruling party has promised measures to double the farmers’ income by 2022. It said that the government will ensure irrigation cards and water for irrigation to all the farmers in the state. Besides, it will prepare a policy for the shifting of existing tubewell connections to allow farmers utilise water for irrigation. It said one lakh solar pumps will also be provided to farmers.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PMKUSUM) scheme, it said that farmers will be trained not only to grow crops but also generate and distribute power.

The manifesto ‘Mhare sapno ka Haryana’ was released by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, party’s national working president JP Nadda and other leaders at an event in Chandigarh. Nadda is scheduled to address a rally in Panchkul today.

On jobs, the saffron party promised to invest Rs 5,000 crore to help enhance skills of 25 lakh youths of the state. Also, a new ministry under the name of ‘Yuva Vikas and Swarojgar’ will be set up to address the grievances of the youths.

The state of Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24. Several opinion polls have predicted that the ruling BJP will return to power for the next five years.

Earlier, the Congress party released its manifesto in which it promised 33% reservation for women in government and private jobs. Also, it promised to give free rides to all women passengers on Haryana roadways buses and an allowance of Rs 3,500 per month for pregnant women till the birth of each child. The party also promised a 50% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution, municipality corporations and city councils.

The grand old party said that if it returns to power, the new government will waive farm loans within the first 24 hours, provide 300 units of free electricity to every household and an increase in old age pension till Rs 5,100. To woo youths, it said that the government will ensure one job per family as per the qualifications. Also, it said that Rs 7,000 allowance will be given to unemployed graduate youths and Rs 10,000 to unemployed post-graduate youths.