Haryana Assembly Election 2019: BJP releases list of candidates | Full list

The names of the candidates were announced following a meeting of the Central Election Committee of the party.

Haryana BJP list of candidates: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released list of candidates for the upcoming assembly eletions in the state. The first list of 78 candidates includes names of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and new joinees Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh.

Polling for 90-seat Haryana Assembly is scheduled to be held in a single phase on October 21 and counting of votes will be done on October 24. In the last assembly election in 2014, the BJP had won 47 seats and the saffron party is targeting to capture 75 seats this time.

HARYANA LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY

LIST OF BJP CANDIDATES

Karnal – Shri Manohar Lal Khattar

Tohana – Subhash Barala

Kalka – Latika Sharma

Panchkula – Gyan Chand Gupta

Ambala Cantt.- Anil Viz

Ambala City – Shri Ashim Goyal

Mulana (SC) – Rajveer Barada

Sadhaura (SC) – Shri Balwant Singh

Jagadhri – Shri Kanwarpal Gurjar

Yamunanagar – Ghanshyam Das Arora

Radaur – Karndev Kamboj

Ladwa – Pawan Saini

Shahbad (SC) – Krishan Bedi

Thanesar – Subhash Sudha

Pehowa – Sardar Sandeep Singh

Guhla (SC) – Ravi Taranvali

Kalayat – Kamlesh Dhanda

Kaithal – Lila Ram Gurjar

Pundri – Vedpal Advocate

Nilokheri (SC) – Bhagwan Das Kabirpanthi

Indri – Ramkumar Kashyap

Gharaunda – Harvinder Kalyan

Assandh – Sardar Bakshi Singh Virk

Panipat Rural – Mahipal Dhandha

Israna (SC) – Shri Krishan Panwar

Samalkha – Shashikant Kaushik

Rai – Mohan Lal Kaushik Badoli

Sonipat – Kavita Jain

Gohana – Tirath Singh Rana

Baroda – Yogeshwar Dutt

Julana – Parmender Dhul

Safidon – Bachchan Singh Arya

Jind – Dr. Krishan Midda

Uchana Kalan – Premlata

Narwana (SC) – Santosh Danoda

Ratia (SC) – Laxman Napa

Kalawali (SC) – Balkaur Singh

Dabwali – Aditya Devilal

Rania – Ramchandra Kamboj

Sirsa – Pradeep Ratusariya

Ellenabad – Pawan Beniwal

Uklana (SC) – Asha Khedar

Narnaund – Capt. Abhimanyu

Hansi – Vinod Bhyana

Barwala – Surender Puniya

Hisar – Dr. Kamal Gupta

Nalwa – Ranveer Gangva

Loharu – J.P. Dalal

Badhra – Sukhvinder Mandi

Dadri – Babita Phogat

Bhiwani – Ghanshyam Sharaf

Bawani Khera (SC) – Bishambhar Balmiki

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi – Satish Nandal

Rohtak – Manish Grover

Kalanaur (SC) – Ramavtar Balmiki

Bahadurgarh – Naresh Kaushik

Badli – Omparkash Dhankhad

Jhajjar (SC) – Rakesh Kumar

Beri – Vikram Kadyan

Ateli – Sita Ram Yadav

Mahendragarh – Rambilash Sharma

Narnaul – Omprakash Yadav

Nangal Chaudhry – Abhay Singh Yadav

Bawal (SC) – Dr. Banwari Lal

Pataudi (SC) – Satya Prakash Jaravata

Badshahpur – Manish Yadav

Sohna – Sanjay Singh

Nuh – Zakir Hussain

Ferozepur Jhirka – Naseem Ahmed

Punahana – Nouksham Choudhary

Hathin – Praveen Dagar

Hodal (SC) – Jagdish Nayar

Prithla – Sohanpal Chhaukkar

Faridabad NIT – Nagendra Bhadana

Badkhal – Seema Tirkha

Ballabhgarh – Moolchand Sharma

Faridabad – Narender Gupta

Tigaon – Rajesh Nagar