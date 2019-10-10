Haryana Assembly Election 2019: BJP candidate promises no challans of vehicles, if elected

While the state will go to polls on October 21 for the 90-member Assembly, the counting will be held on October 24.

With the campaign for October 21 elections at its peak in Haryana, candidates of various political parties are busy in making promises to voters. A BJP candidate has gone on to promise voters that they will be exempted from any challan for violating motor vehicle act.

“You will elect me as your MLA from this constituency. It’s about drugs abuse, it’s about education, the authorities who issue challan to the motorcycle riders- all these small problems would end automatically when your brother or son will become an MLA,” news agency ANI quoted BJP candidate from Fatehabad, Dudaram Bishnoi, as saying.

While the state will go to polls on October 21 for the 90-member Assembly, the counting will be held on October 24. Assembly elections in Maharashtra are also scheduled to be held on the same day.

Earlier in July, Parliament had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019. The revised act, which was implemented from September 1, has led to a surge in fines.

While a number of states have decided not to implement the new traffic rules in their states due to heavy fines, Haryana decided to go with the Centre’s move. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said that his state would first start an awareness campaign about the the amended Act. However, he did not say that there won’t be any challans during the campaigning. The CM had also suggested that there won’t be any need for challans if the awareness campaign is proved to be a success.

Even as some states have gone with the Centre’s move, other states like West Bengal, Punjab have put the implementation of the new rule in their states on hold.