Haryana: Six of family, including two children, found dead in Haryana; suicide note found

In a horrific incident, six members of a family were found dead in Haryana’s Ambala district, news agency ANI reported. The incident happened in Balana village and officials have recovered a suicide note from the spot.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Sangat Ram, his wife Mahindra Kaur, 34-year-old Sukhwinder Singh, and his wife Reena.

Sukhwinder Singh’s five-year-old daughter seven-year-old son were also found dead.

“Six members, including two children, of the same family found dead. A crime team has been called to the scene. A suicide note has been recovered. Further investigation underway.” Deputy superintendent of police, Ambala, Joginder Sharma, said, as quoted by ANI.

In another case from Jammu, six people, including five members of the family, were found dead under mysterious circumstances on August 17, prompting the police to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the deaths. The incident took place at Tawi Vihar in Sidhra area in Jammu.

Police said that the bodies of the victims, including three women, were recovered from two adjoining houses in Tawi Vihar around 1 am.

“A four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Sharma has been formed to investigate the incident,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) Chandan Kohli had said.