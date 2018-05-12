Haryana a land of infinite opportunities, Manohar Lal Khattar tells UK investors

Khattar, who is leading a high-level state delegation to the UK, also signed eight MoUs, including one for cooperation with the University of Birmingham to boost agricultural production. (IE)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called on UK businesses to explore investment opportunities in the state which he said has emerged as a major industrial and corporate hub. During a roadshow event organised in London yesterday by the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF), Khattar gave an overview of Haryana’s pace of development at a gathering of UK-based businesses and trade officials. “This is our first roadshow in the UK and I am confident that we will find many investment opportunities of mutual interest because Haryana is a land of infinite opportunities and enterprise,” he said.

“The state has emerged as a major industrial and corporate hub with the distinction of having the highest per capita income among all the major states of India. My government offers a well-balanced package of schemes and incentives to attract investment and is constantly upscaling the ease of doing business,” he said.

Khattar, who is leading a high-level state delegation to the UK, also signed eight MoUs, including one for cooperation with the University of Birmingham to boost agricultural production and productivity and another with British multinational Johnson Matthey, which involves the creation of a new vehicle manufacturing facility with an investment of around Rs 800 crore in Haryana.

“The project cost involves land acquisition, construction, installation of machines, commissioning, training of manpower and creating support infrastructure,” a state government statement said. Among some of the other sectors highlighted for collaboration with UK companies during the roadshow included solar energy, logistics, affordable housing and sustainable transport infrastructure.

“The chief minister has great understanding of what it means to be a truly welfare state. His Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao (educate the girlchild) campaign went on to be adopted at a national level in India,” said Vijay Goel, founder-chairman of IEBF – a platform set up to promote economic activity between India and Europe.

“Haryana is a hugely important state which offers world-class facilities for foreign investors,” added Lord Karan Bilimoria, whose Cobra Beer brand has a brewery based in Saha region of the state for many years. From London, Khattar’s delegation is scheduled to travel to Edinburgh in Scotland for further investment-related discussions.