Haryana: 75% quota for locals in private sector bill passed; Dushyant Chautala fulfils poll promise

By: |
November 5, 2020 8:24 PM

The Jannayak Janta Party chief had promised the job reservation for the residents of Haryana during the 2019 Assembly Elections.

Dushyant Chautala, Dushyant Chautala news, Dushyant Chautala latest, Dushyant Chautala haryana, haryana news, haryana latest, haryana job quota, haryana job reservation, Manohar Lal Khattar, ML Khattar, JJP, BJP, haryana govt, Haryana job quota 2020According to the Bill, all private-sector jobs that pay a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 and less would come under the quota ambit. (Photo: The Indian Express)

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday fulfilled a long-standing poll promise as the state Assembly passed a Bill that would introduce 75 per cent quota for locals in the private sector jobs. The Jannayak Janta Party chief had promised the job reservation for the residents of Haryana during the 2019 Assembly Elections. After intense political negotiations, JJP’s Chautala and the BJP had formed an alliance to stake a claim for state government. According to the Bill, all private-sector jobs that pay a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 and less would come under the quota ambit. The employer gets an exemption in a situation where she/he is not able to recruit suitable candidates locally.

