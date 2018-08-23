Haryana: 2-day-old child dies as ambulance gets stuck in Congress leader’s cycle rally in Sonipat; mother slips into coma

A newborn baby died in an ambulance in Haryana’s Sonipat on Wednesday after the vehicle that was carrying the kid got stuck in a massive traffic jam caused due to a cycle rally of state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar. The infant was enroute Pt. BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, from the Sonipat district hospital. According to the family members, the kid was born only two days ago in Kundli.

When the health of the kid deteriorated, the family visited the Sonipat Civil Hospital from where they were referred to PGIMS in Rohtak as the condition of the kid was critical.

The hospital staff who were ferrying the kid said that they got stuck in the traffic jam for around 30 minutes due to a rally of the Congress party. As a result, the child’s condition deteriorated and died mid-way.

When the ambulance reached the PGIMS, Rohtak, doctors declared the child brought dead. The mother of the kid is in coma now.

On Wednesday, Congress workers led by Ashok organised a ‘Haryana Bachao Pariwartan Lao’ rally in Sonipat. The Congress workers had blocked the movement of traffic of roads including on NH-1. Ambulance staff said that they raised the alarm several times but no one took the effort to clear the road to allow the ambulance to move further.

Defending himself, Ashok said that the kid was already in the hospital and it is wrong to blame him for the death of the infant.

“The kid was already admitted to a hospital, it is wrong to link the incident this way (cycle rally). I learned about the incident today only. Roads are not good and construction works are going on, so there could be a possibility of crowd on roads but I have directed my staff to clear the road. Two days ago, around 10 vehicles collided, my staff rushed to the rescue of victims. All were coming for this rally… party will help the family of the kid,” he said.

Watch video:

The deceased infant’s uncle Wasim, however, said that they were stuck in the traffic jam due to a rally of the Congress party. “Doctor had referred the kid to Rohtak. But due to Congress’ rally, our ambulance couldn’t reach the hospital and as a result, the infant passed away.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has slammed the Congress party for its leader’s inhuman act. “They (Congress leaders) have no sympathy for the public. This is the real face of Congress leaders. They don’t care about human life. Their only priority is to fulfil their political agenda, not to serve the people.”