  • MORE MARKET STATS

Harsimrat Kaur resignation: President Kovind accepts Shiromani Akali Dal leader’s resignation from Modi Cabinet

By: |
September 18, 2020 10:29 AM

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Modi government to protest against three farm sector bills.

Harsimrat Kaur resigns from Modi Cabinet

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who had resigned in protest against three farm sector bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader resigned on Thursday.

“The President of India, as advised by the prime minister, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Related News

Further, as advised by the prime minister, the president has directed that Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios, it said.

Tomar holds multiple portfolios including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Ministry and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

“I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister,” Badal tweeted, hours before the bills were passed by Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. It has already passed Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Harsimrat Kaur resignation President Kovind accepts Shiromani Akali Dal leader’s resignation from Modi Cabinet
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Donald Trump lauds PM Modi as ‘great leader, loyal friend’ on his 70th birthday
2Agriculture reform bills will lead to increased profits for farmers, forces trying to mislead them: PM Modi
3Udaipur hotel sale at loss: Court orders FIR against former minister Arun Shourie