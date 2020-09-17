  • MORE MARKET STATS

Harsimrat Kaur Badal will quit Modi govt to protest farm bills: Sukhbir Singh Badal

By: |
September 17, 2020 8:09 PM

"I announce that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government," he said in Lok Sabha. She is the only SAD representative in the Modi government. The Punjab party is the oldest BJP ally.

Harsimrat Kaur is the only SAD representative in the Modi government.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha on Thursday that party leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will quit the Modi government in protest against the three farm bills tabled by the Centre in Parliament.

In his speech during a discussion on two of the farm bills — the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the proposed laws will “destroy” the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector.

Related News

He recalled Punjab’s massive contribution in making India self-sufficient in food grain production as he vehemently opposed the bills. “I announce that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government,” he said in Lok Sabha. She is the only SAD representative in the Modi government. The Punjab party is the oldest BJP ally.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Harsimrat Kaur Badal will quit Modi govt to protest farm bills Sukhbir Singh Badal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UK PM Boris Johnson sends birthday wishes to ‘friend’ Modi
2Govt says it did not incur expenses for ‘Howdy-Modi’ event in Houston last year
3‘No dispute left’: Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari wants CBI court to acquit all accused