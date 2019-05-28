Harsimrat Kaur Badal wants Modi to take up Guru Nanak palace demolition issue with Pakistan

By: |
Chandigarh | Published: May 28, 2019 4:00:43 PM

The centuries-old palace was partially demolished by a group of vandals who also sold its precious windows and doors in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Harsimrat said Sikhs are deeply anguished over the incident and she joins the community in condemning the act.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strongly take up with his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan the issue of partial demolition of Guru Nanak Palace in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The centuries-old palace was partially demolished by a group of vandals who also sold its precious windows and doors in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Harsimrat said Sikhs are deeply anguished over the incident and she joins the community in condemning the act.

“I join the #Sikh community in condemning the demolition of historical #GuruNanakPalace in #Pakistan’s #Punjab province by some vandals in connivance with Auqaf authorities. As #Sikhs are deeply anguished, I urge @narendramodi ji to strongly take it up with Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf),” she tweeted.

The walls of the four-storey building had pictures of Sikh founder Guru Nanak as well as of various Hindu rulers.

The “Palace of Baba Guru Nanak”, said to have been built over four centuries ago, was frequented by a number of Sikhs from across the world including India, a report in Pakistan media said.

The group of locals not only partially demolished the structure allegedly with connivance of auqaf department officials but also sold its precious windows, doors and ventilators, the report said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Harsimrat Kaur Badal wants Modi to take up Guru Nanak palace demolition issue with Pakistan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition