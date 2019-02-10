Harsimarat Kaur Badal lays foundation of Nandvan Mega Food Park

February 10, 2019

The government will provide Rs 50 crore subsidy in the food park being established at the cost of Rs 130 crore.

Union Minister Harsimarat Kaur Badal Saturday laid foundation stone for Nandvan Mega Food Park in Chata here. “With Mega Food Park being set up here, at least 25 thousand farmers would benefit,” the Union Minister for Food Processing Industry said. It will provide job to five thousand unemployed and 25 thousand farmers would benefit from it, the minister said, adding that scope for woman employment is more. The government will provide Rs 50 crore subsidy in the food park being established at the cost of Rs 130 crore, she said.

This scheme of her department will prove to be a boon for farmers as they can sell their produce in market or in this park, wherever they get better return, she said. The prime minister has given time bound programme to departments to double the income of the farmer by 2022, she said. The scheme was launched in 2008 and is good one, however, proper attention was not paid. It virtually failed to get result as only two food parks were established during six years, she said. Uttar Pradesh Minister for Dairy Laxmi Narayan Chaudhari said schemes like food Park will provide farmers an opportunity to double their income.

