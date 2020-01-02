Harsh Vardhan should be ashamed for trying to stop PTM meeting in Delhi govt schools: Manish Sisodia

Published: January 2, 2020 4:28:52 PM

According to reports, Vardhan has written to the lieutenant governor over a parent-teacher meeting scheduled in Delhi government schools on January 4.

Manish Sisodia is the Deputy CM of Delhi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday for “writing” to L-G Anil Baijal to “cancel a parent-teacher meeting” in Delhi government schools, saying he should be “ashamed” for it. According to reports, Vardhan has written to the lieutenant governor over a parent-teacher meeting scheduled in Delhi government schools on January 4. “Harsh Vardhan ji, how did you get the courage to write a letter to the LG to cancel parent-teacher meeting of Delhi government schools. You should be ashamed,” Sisodia said while interacting with reporters. He also said the meeting will take place and the Aam Aadmi Party would not let the BJP cancel it. “You (BJP) think you can stop it (parent-teacher meeting). It is the decision of the education department of the Delhi government; you would not be able to stop it. The basic character of the BJP, which is against education, gets shown again and again,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too took to Twitter to express his dismay over the issue. “Why do these people want to cancel PTM? In PTM, parents get an opportunity to discuss their children’s progress with teachers. Many parents wait for PTM eagerly. PTM will be on time. I will also go to one of the schools tomorrow to get parents’ feedback,” he tweeted in Hindi.

