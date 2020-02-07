Harsh Vardhan seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology for ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi

“During the Question Hour (in Parliament), before answering Rahul ji’s question, it was necessary for me to urge him to apologise for his remarks against the prime minister,” Vardhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country for his “derogatory” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned during the Question Hour on Friday morning after Vardhan “condemned” Gandhi’s “outlandish” statement that the youth will beat up Modi with sticks.

When Gandhi asked a question related to establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader’s recent comment on the prime minister.

During a rally for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress leader had reportedly said that “youth would beat Modi with sticks over the lack of jobs”.

On Thursday the prime minister had taken a dig at Gandhi for his remarks, saying he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) so that his back can bear the attack.