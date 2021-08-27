Harish Rawat requests to be relieved from Punjab role; Navjot Singh Sidhu issues warning – latest developments

Harish Rawat said that he will abide by the party high command's decision and if he is asked to continue, he will do so.

Amid fresh turmoil related to Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisor and demands for the removal of Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister on Punjab, state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat has asked the party leadership to relieve from the responsibility. Talking to reporters, Rawat confirmed the development and said that given the Uttarakhand assembly polls next year, he wants to focus on the state. Rawat was Uttarakhand CM during the previous Congress government. Rawat’s interest on being relieved as Punjab in-charge comes amid a vertical split in the state party unit, with one faction supporting Sidhu and the other standing in support of Captain’s leadership.

Rawat said that he will abide by the party high command’s decision and if he is asked to continue, he will do so. Besides Uttarakhand, six other states will go to the polls next year including Punjab. Rawat had earlier ruled out any change of guard in Punjab and said the party will go to polls under CM Singh’s leadership. This is being seen as a setback to Sidhu camp.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in Amritsar today, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will not spare anyone if he is not allowed to take decisions on his own. In his speech, Sidhu said that he has asked the party high-command to allow him to take decisions and he, in turn, will ensure that the party prospers in the state for the next two decades. “Nahin toh eint se eint bajaa doon, (I will not spare anyone),” said Sidhu.

When Rawat was asked to comment on Sidhu’s remark, he said that Sidhu is party chief in Punjab and is free to take decisions as per the party’s constitution and position. “I will see the context of the statement. He is party chief, who other than him can take decisions,” NDTV quotes Rawat as saying.

Sidhu’s remark can be linked to the recent statement by Capt Singh in which the CM asked the PCC president to rein in his advisers. Sidhu’s advisers had recently made ‘anti-India’ remarks and one of them, Malvinder Singh Mali, resigned today following an intense backlash.