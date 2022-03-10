Harish Rawat Election Results 2022 Live: Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP trying his luck against former CM from Lalkuwa seat

Live

Harish Rawat Election Results 2022, Lalkuwa Election Result 2022 Live News: Harish Rawat had lost both the seats he contested in 2017.

Lalkuwa Election Results 2022 Live, Harish Rawat Election Results 2022 Live: Lalkuwa assembly constituency falls under the Nainital district in Uttarakhand. The former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat is contesting from the Lalkuwa seat this year after the Congress party reshuffled his seat. Earlier, Rawat was to contest from the Ramnagar seat but the party changed his seat. Rawat became chief minister in 2014 when Vijay Bahuguna was made to resign. Rawat then won the 2014 by-election from the Dharchula assembly seat. He contested the 2017 assembly elections from two seats – Haridwar Rural and Kichha – but lost from both the constituencies.

The Lalkuwa seat was bagged by BJP’s Naveen Chandra Dumka in the 2017 elections. This time, the BJP has fielded Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht from the seat. Bisht was expelled from the BJP for six years in 2019 after he successfully contested the district panchayat election as an independent candidate against the BJP nominee. However, he rejoined the party in January this year ahead of the polls. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Chandrashekar Pandey from the seat. The voting for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly was held on February 14.

Live Updates