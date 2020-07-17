Haridwar Kumbh can’t be deferred: Akhara Parishad

Covid has changed many things and if the crisis persists at the time of Kumbh next year some changes can be made in the manner in which the event can be held.

Akhara Parishad, an apex body of saints and seers, on Friday said the schedule of 2021 Haridwar Kumbh cannot be deferred and it will have to be held on time. “The anniversary of nectar drops falling into the Ganga falls in April 2021. So the schedule of the Kumbh cannot be deferred under any circumstances. It will have to be held as per its muhurat,” Akhara Parishad chief Mahanth Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj told reporters here. However, because of the changed circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manner of holding the congregation can be considered at the appropriate time, he said. The pandemic has changed many things and if the crisis persists at the time of Kumbh next year some changes can be made in the manner in which the event can be held, he said.